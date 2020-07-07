Fire set in baby clothes section of Temple Walmart, fire department says

Temple Fire and Rescue said the store was evacuated and light smoke had filled the building.

TEMPLE, Texas — Someone set a fire Tuesday in the infant clothing section of the Temple Super Walmart on West Adams, Temple Fire and Rescue said.

Firefighters were called to the store just after 1:30 p.m. to find it had been evacuated and light smoke in the building. Employees had put out the fire by the time firefighters arrived. No one was injured.

As firefighters went through the store they discovered an area in the infant clothing that had intentionally been set on fire, according to Temple Fire and Rescue.

Deputy fire marshals said they will work with Temple police and Walmart to get surveillance footage and photos of the suspects and their vehicle.

Anyone with information about the fire should call the fire marshal's anonymous tip line at 254-298-5955. A $500 reward is available for information leading to an arrest.