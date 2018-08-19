Temple — More than 200 families in Temple benefited from a community fair at the Wilson Park Recreation Center.

Transform Temple, a group within the city, along with several vendors put on the event to not only hand out free school supplies but information on a list of topics as well, from health to home buying.

The school supplies were donated, in part, by the Channel 6 Fill the Bus drive.

The city said it plans to make the fair and annual event, although no date has been set, yet, for 2019.

