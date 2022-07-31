Back-to-school: 'Stuff the Bus' with Salvation Army of Waco, Talitha Koum Institute

The Salvation Army of Waco in partnership with The Talitha Koum Institute will be hosting the "Stuff the Bus" event August 7.

WACO, Texas — School supplies is needed to '"stuff the bus" at Poage Park!

From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Poage Park, located at 100 Poage Dr., the event 's goal is to raise school supplies for students in need, according to their flyer.

The event will include Guess Barbecue, Sugardoodles Cookies and Ice Cream, a bounce house, facepainting and music, as stated.

In 2022 parents are expected to spend on average 264 U.S. dollars on their children's back-to-school clothing and accessories, according to Statistica, a data research company. Below, is another video on how Central Texans can help students with getting school supplies for the school year.