Backpack and essential items stolen from Waco Artist, still staying positive

WACO, Texas — For Cade Kegerreis, art allows him to connect with people in a different way.

"Often deeper than normal interaction, especially public art that can leave lasting impressions that continue to connect with people," said Kegerreis.

It took him two weeks to finish the 'Beyond Hunger to Hope' mural on the Caritas of Waco building, so you can understand how disappointing it was to learn that someone stole his backpack that had essential items for his work from his car.

"I lost my iPad, my projector and my computer. Most importantly to me, my hard drive of all my files for the years I worked,” said Kegerreis.

A police report was filed and a GoFundMe was created to help replace what was stolen.

Kegerreis has made a name for himself as one of two designers leading Creative Waco's Apprenticeship program.

"Cade is so talented and nailed it right on the head for what we were looking for with this building, to bring it to life to show that sign of love and hope and welcoming we are trying to bring to the community," said Mary Beth Kauk, Director of Development for Caritas of Waco.

Despite the setback, Kegerreis continues to showcase his artwork.

Most recently he painted the Frida Khalo mural at Helados la Azeteca #2 on Colcord Avenue.

“I’m going strong and just pushing forward. I decided to just continue to liven up Waco,” said Kegerreis.

Next, he will paint a mural on TFNB Bank on Elm Avenue in Waco. If you would like to help him replace his belongings you can go to his GoFundMe page.