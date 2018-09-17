BELL COUNTY, Texas — A body was found Monday after brush fire reignited Bell County, police said.

Firefighters were called early Monday morning to the area of FM-1670 near Stillhouse Hollow Dam Road for a brush fire. Hours after being extinguished, the fire rekindled.

Investigators found a badly burned body after putting out the fire a second time, officials said.

It is unclear if the person, who could not be identified, died in the fire or from another cause.

The Bell County Sheriff’s Office was called in to assist Temple police in the investigation.

