26 homes damaged, including nine destroyed, in large grass fire in Balch Springs

The fire started in a nearby field and spread quickly to homes at Interstate 20 and South Beltline Road.

BALCH SPRINGS, Texas — A large grass fire in Balch Springs quickly spread and destroyed at least nine homes and damaged 17 more, according to city officials.

The fire happened Monday afternoon near the intersection of Interstate 20 and South Beltline Road in the Spring Ridge neighborhood.

An aerial view of the fire showed flames spreading through backyards and homes catching fire. Officials say at least 26 homes were affected by the fire.

It's believed the fire started after crews cutting grass on the nearby field may have struck a metal object, causing sparks, according to the Balch Springs city manager.

There were no injuries reported, but an unknown number of residents were displaced.

Affected residents can meet with the American Red Cross at the Balch Springs Recreation Center at 5372 Shepherd Lane. Those residents can also call 972-557-6090 for more information.