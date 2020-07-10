Balcones Distilling reopening bar Oct. 8

Customers will be able to have a drink on location starting tomorrow after the distillery's bar was forced to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

WACO, Texas — Customers will once again be able to sit at the bar at Balcones Distilling starting October 8, the distillery announced via Instagram.

The Waco distillery was forced to close its doors to customers at the beginning of the pandemic, due to government orders. After shifting gears to produce hand sanitizer, the business will reopen its doors serving drinks this time.

Drinks will be served outside, in the business parking lot, to serve customers "more safely and comfortably." Visitors will also be able to buy food, provided by Honky Tonk Kid BBQ.