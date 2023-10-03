Baltimore Police say multiple people have been shot on campus of Morgan State University

“We’re asking everyone to shelter in place and avoid the area,” police said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

BALTIMORE — Multiple people were shot at Morgan State University in Baltimore on Tuesday, police said.

The Baltimore Police Department said officers were on the scene Tuesday amid an “active shooter situation” on the campus.

“We’re asking everyone to shelter in place and avoid the area,” police said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Morgan State University took to X to tell people to stay clear of the area surrounding Thurgood Marshall Hall and the Murphy Fine Arts Center.

Police spokesman Vernon Davis told the Baltimore Banner that at least four people were shot. Their conditions weren't immediately known.

Police spokesperson Amanda Krotki also said “multiple victims” were shot.

City Council member Odette Ramos said on X that students and staff were ordered to shelter in place. The university reported an enrollment of more than 9,000 students as of late 2022 and said it is growing.

ATF Baltimore says special agents are responding to the area to assist the Baltimore Police Department.

There is no word on any suspect information at this time.

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.

BPD is on scene of an active shooter situation in the 1700 block of Argonne Drive. We’re asking everyone to shelter in place and avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/LLhUyf3h8h — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) October 4, 2023

