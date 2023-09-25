Banquete family receives new mobile home following devastating fire

Jeffery and Brenda Gidrey are looking forward to sleeping under their own roof. They're extremely grateful for the community's generosity to make it happen.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It has been one month since a devastating fire left a Banquete family without a roof over their head.

3NEWS first featured the Gidrey family's story back in early August after their mobile home was destroyed. The family lost everything, including one of their cherished pets in the blaze.

Jeffery and Brenda Gidrey say they've been recovering from from their hardship, but the last month has been tough.

"Stayed with my son for a little bit and then we are staying with my sister now, but even aside from family the community really came together for us," she said.

The Gidrey family was there as a new mobile home was delivered. Brenda said she was overjoyed as she rushed home from her job at the refinery.

"I cried my eyes out," she said.

The fire couldn't have come at a worse time for the family. Just months ago, Jeffery had his leg amputated due to health complications.

Rick Svetlik with the Knights of Columbus in Orange Grove and his friend saw the need to help.

"He and I were both touched to the heart that we felt we had to do something to help these folks," he said.

They started a GoFundMe page and the community responded with donations.

"Through the generous hearts we collected enough to at least precure the home here behind me," he said.

The home, bigger than the family's previous one and is ADA compliant for Jeffery's wheelchair.

"It's a wonderful feeling knowing there's people out there to help. God is good, God is good. We're just ready for a good night sleep in our own place," said Brenda.

Jeffery couldn't hold back his emotions as said he was also excited to get a good night's sleep in his own house.

"I want to tell everybody that helped or didn't help said a prayer. We really appreciate y'all everybody that helped us," he said.

There is still a lot of work to be done to get the family fully moved in.

It will take a few extra funds to get the family connected to power. There are a few repairs that will need to be made. They also need help furnishing the home.

If you would like to help, the gofundme page is called Supporting the Gidrey Family.

