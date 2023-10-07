Barbie Fever hits Central Texas

Texas Today visited several local businesses ramping up the hype for the Barbie Movie release date.

CENTRAL, Texas — Many women in Central Texas have Barbie fever! From the pink wardrobe, to the smash hit song by Aqua, there is a lot of anticipation for the movie coming out this Friday.

The fashion. The décor, and the Famous Mattel Barbie Box, what a more perfect time to paint central Texas pink!

A group of local women who own small businesses got together for a Malibu Barbie styled photo shoot to celebrate the highly anticipated Barbie movie.

“I think for all of us Barbie is pretty iconic. As we were setting up, we were sharing our Barbie stories and what Barbie meant to us growing up. So, it’s really exciting to share this with the new generations,” said Courtney Murphy, Owner of Courtney Murphy Fine Art Photography.

Brenda Elliott is the owner of Elliot’s Sweet Boutique in Belton. From retail merchandise to all types of treats, on Wednesday, Brenda will have a Barbie cookie decorating class for kids and ladies’ night for adults.

“Ladies night will be similar but more cookies, pink glitter everywhere, pink glitter cocktails of course."

At Pampered in Pink, the Belton spa themed party venue for little girls, co-owner Brittney Hanson will host a Barbie career day. It will empower the youth to focus on more than just beauty.

“We want them to think bigger about what they want to do in their lives, and what impact they want to make on this world. “We are really going to focus on the entrepreneurial side of this and then the glam the sparkle and the fun along with it.”

Both Hanson and Elliott said it is all about empowerment.

“I think the resurgence of this new Barbie movie you have an opportunity for the next generation to add on some dynamics to Barbie that we wouldn’t normally see,” said Hanson.

“Barbie was a head of her time. She’s been an icon for all women, she’s been in every career out there,” said Elliott. “She is ageless, she’s timeless, she does everything so well. She’s always so put together. She does not need a man. She’s great. she’s Barbie!”

“We love to empower each other, and empower other women who own small businesses, said Erica Stone, Co-Owner of Leap Bounce House Rentals.

