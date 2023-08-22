City of Bartlett says fertilizer plant fire has stabilized, cause of fire still to be determined

The Williamson County fire marshal continues their investigation into what caused the fire.

BARTLETT, Texas — The City of Bartlett provided a final update on the American Plant Food fire that began Sunday, Aug. 20.

According to the city, the fire has stabilized as it is still smoldering, but it is fully contained.

The city says Bartlett Fire is monitoring the scene throughout this time and the Williamson County Fire Marshal is continuing their investigation into what caused the fire.

The city thanks the mutual aid it received during this incident and notes that the cleanup effort could take several weeks.

According to officials, the cause of the fire will hopefully be determined by the end of the week as the cleanup process gets underway.

During this time, officials say driver's can expect Highway 95 to be turned into a one-way road.

Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell held a press conference Sunday night to provide updates on the fire. Gravell stated, "The great news is tonight there's no reported loss of life and there are no reported injuries."

Officials say this fire still poses a great loss for the community as many local farmers utilized the plant's services.