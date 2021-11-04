Evacuations lifted as firefighters battle Bastrop County wildfire

According to the Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management, the fire is burning in the vicinity of Cassel Way, Kelly Road and 1441.

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — Evacuations have been lifted as a 100-acre wildfire continues to burn in Bastrop County on Saturday night.

According to the Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management, the fire is burning in the vicinity of Cassel Way, Kelley Road and 1441.

All of Cassel Way and west of Kelley Way to Highway 21 were evacuated on Saturday evening. As of 10:36 p.m., evacuations were lifted for the area and power was restored.

Residents who have found a comfortable place to stay for the night are advised to stay where they are. Those who decide to return are asked to be aware of firefighters and equipment in the area. Anyone with respiratory issues should avoid the area.

Timberline Fellowship at 1199 TX-21 in Paige has opened has a cooling center. Residents can also call Timberline at 512-593-2011 to be directed to a designated shelter.

Wildfire off Highway 21 near Cassel Rd in Bastrop County is forcing evacuations tonight - 75 acres and 15% contained - live report @KVUE at 10 with @JenniL_KVUE @Jake_M_Garcia pic.twitter.com/dd8M9KN8k8 — Bryce Newberry (@Bryce_Newberry) April 11, 2021

As of 7:55 p.m., the fire had moved south from its starting point due to a north wind. As of around 10:30 p.m., the fire was 50% contained. Firefighters will continue to monitor the fire overnight. Heavy smoke is expected throughout the night.

The Texas A&M Forest Service is assisting with the response. It said dozers were constructing a fire line around the perimeter of the fire.

Update: the #CasselWayFire in Bastrop County is an estimated 100 acres and 35% contained. Dozers are continuing to construct containment lines around the perimeter of the fire. #txfire pic.twitter.com/RqK65UbgP1 — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) April 11, 2021

STAR Flight crews assisted to knock down the head of the fire, but darkness forced them to leave the scene.

Earlier on Saturday evening, there were 15 structures directly threatened by the fire, with 24 evacuated, Bastrop County Emergency Services District No. 2 said. There were 50 firefighters on the scene with 31 fire trucks.

Bluebonnet Electric said crews assisted firefighters and emergency crews by taking 71 meters out of power in the area. Power has now been restored.

Those who live in the area are asked to be aware of their surroundings are evacuate if necessary. Others are asked to avoid the area.