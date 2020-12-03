WACO, Texas —

Baylor University issued a self-quarantine directive to its baseball team and staff after they learned that three TSA agents in San Jose, California, who had indirect contact with the team, coaches and travel party, have tested positive for the coronavirus.

A precautionary 14 day quarantine period dates back to the team’s arrival in Waco from California on Monday and will continue through March 22.

The team will self-quarantine in Waco or at their permanent residence and all team activities have been suspended during this period.

Baseball student-athletes, coaches and staff do not show any symptoms for the coronavirus at this time.

Baylor University said in a statement, "In response to the national outbreak of the coronavirus, the Big 12 Conference announced earlier today that all regular season competition for teams in all sports has been suspended through Sunday, March 29, as a precaution related to the coronavirus. The Baylor baseball team was in San Luis Obispo, California, for a three-game series with Cal Poly March 6-8. The team played Dallas Baptist on Wednesday in a home game and also hosted a spring break camp during the week."

The release went into say, "After receiving guidance from the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District and campus medical staff, it was determined that fans and camp participants would be at low-risk for any impact to their health."

