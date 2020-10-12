Baylor closes all football facilities ahead of Oklahoma State game

The football program tests athletes for COVID-19 on Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays. There has not been any information publicly released about test results from yesterday's testing.

In a release to media, Director of Athletics Mack Rhoads said, "At this time and in the interest of our student-athletes, coaches, and staff, we have temporarily closed our football facility and are taking all possible precautions. Our focus remains on playing the scheduled game with Oklahoma State at McLane Stadium on December 12."