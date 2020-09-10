Baylor fined 460K+ for failures in campus crime policies

The U.S. Department of Education’s Clery Act Compliance/Campus Safety Operations group began a comprehensive Clery Program Review at Baylor University in 2017.

WACO, Texas — The Department of Education notified Baylor University that it has completed its review of Baylor’s Clery program, which aims to provide transparency around campus crime policy and statistics, according to al letter sent to all faculty and staff from Baylor University.

The U.S. Department of Education’s Clery Act Compliance/Campus Safety Operations group began a comprehensive Clery Program Review at Baylor University in 2017. This included a review of the University’s annual fire safety and security reports, as well as the University’s Drug and Alcohol Abuse Prevention Program and other safety and security materials.

As a result of the review, the Department of Education fined Baylor $461,656 based on Clery violations that occurred between 2011 and 2016. These violations include lack of administrative capability, failure to report accurate crime statistics in the annual safety and security report, failure to comply with timely warning issuance and policy provisions and failure to maintain an accurate, complete daily crime log, according to Baylor University.

Other recent university fines:

UC-Berkeley - $2.35 million - Sept. 10, 2020

Michigan State - $4.5 million - Sept. 5, 2019

Penn State - $2.4 million - Nov. 3, 2016

Montana - Originally $966,614, reduced to $395,000

Baylor said it does not plan to contest this fine and contend it is fair, given the circumstances and in comparison to Clery-related penalties levied against other schools. Baylor said it also believes the Department of Education took note of the University’s corrective actions that were made in the administration of and compliance with the Clery Act, and found them acceptable, according to Baylor University.

In contrast to other institutions that have also been found in violation of the Clery Act enforcement actions, Baylor will not be required to undergo ongoing Clery compliance reviews.

"Baylor takes the safety and security of our students, faculty, staff and guests very seriously," Baylor President Linda A. Livingstone, Ph.D. said. "Going forward, we aim to set a standard among colleges and universities in the administration of the Clery Act on our campus."

You can learn more about Baylor’s Clery Compliance and the University’s Annual Fire Safety and Security Reports online.