WACO, Texas — Baylor leaped over Gonzaga and into the No. 1 spot in The Associated Press men's college basketball poll to give the Top 25 its seventh team on top this season. That matches the record set in 1983 for the most No. 1s in the history of the poll that dates to the 1948-49 season. Baylor received 33 first-place votes and had 1,591 points from the 65-member media panel. Gonzaga received 31 first-place votes for 1,588 points. Kansas, San Diego State and Florida State replaced Duke, Auburn and Butler in the top five after those three schools each lost a pair of games last week.