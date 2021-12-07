Baylor no longer requires COVID-19 vaccine for employees

"The university’s guidance that was communicated to campus on Nov. 22 no longer applies," said the University officials.

WACO, Texas — Baylor University will no longer require employees to get a COVID-19 vaccine, according to a new release.

The university said they learned that a U.S. federal judge in Georgia issued a nationwide injunction against the Biden Administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal contractors, which had included the university.

Because of this ruling, Baylor is no longer legally compelled to require that its employees be vaccinated and will not be requiring its employees to be vaccinated at this time, per the news release.

