WACO, Texas — A Baylor University professor resigned Friday after several complaints under the school’s sexual and gender-based harassment and interpersonal violence policies, school officials said.

According to a statement from Baylor University, Dr. Trent Dougherty, who was a tenured associate professor of philosophy, was found responsible for some of the allegations against him and found not responsible for other complaints.

The school said in the statement that the department of philosophy “expresses its deep appreciation for the courage of the complainants in coming forward.”

Baylor officials said the school does not tolerate those who violate the school’s Title IX policy.

The philosophy department will examine its community practices and make corrections where needed, the statement said.

The statement did not outline the details of the violations Dougherty is accused of.

Baylor University’s released the following statement regarding Dougherty’s resignation:

“Dr. Trent Dougherty has resigned his position as tenured Associate Professor of Philosophy at Baylor University. Dr. Dougherty was recently the subject of several complaints under Baylor’s Sexual and Gender-Based Harassment and Interpersonal Violence Policy (Title IX). He was found “responsible” on some allegations involving more than one complainant and “not responsible” on others. The investigation revealed additional concerns under other Baylor policies. The Department of Philosophy expresses its deep appreciation for the courage of the Complainants in coming forward, for their willingness to make their complaints known, and for their patient participation in the process.

The Philosophy Department reaffirms its position that it does not tolerate behavior by members of our community that violate Baylor’s Title IX policy or engage in misconduct that violates other Baylor policies, whether directed toward our current or former students, toward our colleagues, or toward peers at other institutions.

We also take this occasion to reaffirm our dedication to Baylor University’s mission, to integrate “academic excellence and Christian commitment within a caring community.” The Philosophy Department commits itself to careful examination of our community practices and to the correction of any practices that we determine are not in alignment with our mission.”

