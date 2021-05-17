Baylor Scott & White blood center in urgent need of blood donations

The center said it is consistently booking 60 percent fewer appointments than usual.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Baylor Scott & White Blood Center in Temple is in desperate need for blood donations of all blood types.

To keep blood and platelet inventory stable, the center asks that existing donors and those interested in donating for the first time make an appointment by calling 254-724-4367 or by going online to the center's website.