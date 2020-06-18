Baylor Scott & White closing Moody, Bellmead clinics in July

The closings come as the healthcare provider previously said it would layoff employees and furlough others due to financial losses caused by the pandemic.

CENTRAL, Texas — Baylor Scott & White Health announced it will close its clinics in Moody and Bellmead on July 6.

In a press release, the healthcare provider said it is working with patients to help address future healthcare needs at other Baylor Scott & White facilities in Central Texas as doctors from the two closing locations will relocate to clinics in Temple, Waco and Hewitt.

The healthcare provider noted that patients can still make use of the telemedicine capabilities to address their health needs or reschedule appointments from closing clinics to other locations.

This announcement comes days after Baylor Scott & White announced it will close its Northside Clinic in Temple.