Baylor Scott & White - Hillcrest completes $10M expansion

WACO, Texas — Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Hillcrest announced that it has completed a $10 million expansion that adds 15,000 square feet to the inpatient care available in the area.

The 24-bed transitional care unit will increase the number of beds in the hospital from 236 to 260. It opened June 14.

“This latest investment helps ensure we will continue to be well prepared to serve this evolving community,” said Charles Williams, president of Baylor Scott & White – Hillcrest.

The hospital said the new unit is a progressive care unit that will allow the medical center team to care for more patients who need intermediate care after surgery, an emergency department visit or time in the intensive care unit (ICU).

For example, patients recovering from a cardiac catheterization procedure or major plastic reconstruction surgery may benefit from close monitoring in the PCU. Private rooms with specialized cardiac monitoring capabilities and high-tech features are designed to add a vital piece to the continuum of care in place at the medical center.

“In addition to providing an overall increase in capacity, this new unit will help improve the patient experience, elevating our hospital's ability to address the ever-changing care needs of our community,” said Brad Crye, vice president and chief operating officer, Baylor Scott & White – Hillcrest.