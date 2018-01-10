TEMPLE, Texas — Baylor Scott & White Health and Memorial Hermann Health System have signed a letter of intent to merge into a combined healthcare system, according to a press release.

"This is about two mission-driven organizations – both committed to making safe, high-quality health care more convenient and affordable – building something transformative together," said Jim Hinton, CEO of Baylor Scott & White Health. "We must lead the change in our industry while insisting we continue to fulfill our unwavering commitments to meeting the needs of all Texans."

"Together, we believe we will be able to accelerate our commitments to make care more consumer-centric; grow our capabilities to manage the health of populations, and bend the unsustainable healthcare cost curve in the state," said Chuck Stokes, president and CEO of Memorial Hermann. "Through this combined system, we have a unique opportunity to reinvent healthcare and make a profound difference in the lives of millions of Texans."

The two systems combined include 68 hospital campuses, more than 1,100 care delivery sites, nearly 14,000 employees, independent and academic physicians, and two health plans. They also treat nearly 10 million patient per year, the release said.

"Memorial Hermann has proudly served the Greater Houston area for more than 110 years with nationally recognized, high-quality patient care," said Deborah Cannon, chair of the Memorial Hermann Health System Board of Directors. "Our mutual history of providing accessible and leading-edge healthcare for all people has laid a strong foundation for our shared vision to build a future together for the benefit of all Texans."

Both systems are in negotiation and an agreement of terms is expected by 2019.

