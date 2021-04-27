Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple ranked second best teaching hospital in the nation

The hospital was chosen out of 2,675 non-federal hospitals across the nation. This is its 11th year making the top 100 list.

TEMPLE, Texas — Baylor Scott & White Medical Center was named the second best major teaching hospital in the nation, according to a new ranking by IBM Watson Health and Fortune.

The Temple Chamber of Commerce presented the award in a ceremony at the Mayborn Convention Center on Thursday.

The hospital was chosen out of 2,675 non-federal hospitals across the nation, only falling behind St. Luke's University in Bethlehem, Penns. This is the 11th year it has made the top 100 list, according to the ranking.

Overall, it received five stars in clinical outcomes and operation efficiency, but four stars in patient experience and financial health.

Baylor Scott & White Temple offers 40 different residency and fellowship programs.