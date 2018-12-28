WACO, Texas — People often wonder how much money they will have to pay before they go to a hospital, but soon that question will no longer be a mystery for potential patients.

A new federal rule requiring all hospitals to post their standard patient charges online will go into effect next year.

The rule could allow patients to make more educated decisions on medical care.

Representatives with Baylor Scott & White in Waco said they support transparency for their patients and they know the importance of sharing anticipated out-of-pocket costs with patients ahead of time.

According to a statement Baylor Scott & White sent KCEN Thursday, the organization has made investments over the past five years to implement technology allowing patients to get the information they need.

"On the 'estimate your cost of care' page on bswhealth.com, an automated price estimation tool is a reliable source for specific estimates of out-of-pocket costs," the statement read. "It combines our pricing, contract terms and rates, and real-time eligibility and benefit information to produce a unique estimate for each patient."

It's important to note the federal rule will only require standard rates be posted online. Standard rates are similar to list prices, meaning it won't show exactly what insurers and government programs pay before the patient is responsible for the rest.

This can still be a good resource for people who are uninsured or those going out of network.

The new rule will go into effect Jan. 1.

