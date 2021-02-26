Baylor Scott & White Temple designated top level maternal care center

The healthcare provider is one of only 18 facilities in the state with the designation.

TEMPLE, Texas — Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple has been granted the highest maternal care designation from the Texas Department of State Health Services, according to a release from the healthcare provider.

The medical center was assigned a Level IV maternal care center, which is awarded to hospitals that provide the highest possible comprehensive care and underscores the facility's ability to treat even complex cases that present a high risk of maternal morbidity or mortality, the medical center noted.

It is one of 18 healthcare providers with the highest distinction, according to the Texas DSHS website.

“It’s a tremendous honor to take care of mothers as they bring new life into the world,” G. Wright Bates, M.D., chair for Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, said in a press release. “Our professionals work tirelessly to provide the best individualized care to the mothers and babies of Texas. The highest designation awarded to our units by the state is a well-deserved acknowledgement of the outstanding staff, nurses, physicians and facilities.”

The Temple healthcare provider is the only hospital in Bell County to earn designations for both Level IV maternity care and Level IV Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) care.

"I am truly so proud of the level of care that our maternal and neonatal departments provide to the patients and families of Central Texas,” Kayla Skala, MSN, RN, NEA-BC, director of nursing for Labor & Delivery at the Temple medical center, said. “Designation requires each team to hardwire best practices into daily care and consistently evaluate outcomes through a quality assurance and process improvement program. Not only do we evaluate the care we provide, but we also conduct outreach to other facilities in surrounding areas to help improve practices for the benefit of patients across the community.”