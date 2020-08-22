Baylor University students shown not following school, Waco COVID-19 policies in video

Videos showing large groups of Baylor students on campus leave many worried about the status of the coming semester amid the ongoing pandemic.

WACO, Texas — Students began moving onto Baylor's campus on Sunday. Since then, many videos have surfaced showing students without masks and not social distancing in large groups.

A video of one of the occurrences posted by a Baylor alumnus Thursday night included a caption that read: "Dear Freshmen congregating on Fountain Mall: have fun zooming from your parents dining room in a week." The video has racked up more than 25,000 views.

Once this video was posted several others followed, leaving Baylor students concerned that this could potentially force the college semester completely online.

Dear Freshmen congregating on Fountain Mall: have fun zooming from your parents dining room in a week. @Baylor pic.twitter.com/6QjYSGZBRp — Cassie (@cassienataro) August 21, 2020

Alyssa Sanchez, a Baylor senior, said she is not surprised this is happening but is shocked that freshman who know what it feels like to have their senior year cut short would be this careless.

"We are at risk of losing our entire senior year, they know first hand how it feels to lose half of their senior year," Sanchez said. "I know a lot of them are using the excuse of wanting that freshman experience but if we're online you are not going to get that at all."

The college responded to the video in a tweet stating "REMINDER: If outside with others and you are not socially distanced, you MUST wear a mask per University policy. #SicCOVID"

REMINDER: If outside with others and you are not socially distanced, you MUST wear a mask per University policy. #SicCOVID https://t.co/bH728LktQ5 — Baylor University (@Baylor) August 21, 2020