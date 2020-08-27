Baylor suspends Phi Gamma Delta, students following weekend parties

The school's vice president of student life said a student who attended one of the parties has tested positive for COVID-19.

WACO, Texas — Editor's Note: This video is from a previous story of Baylor announcing it would increase law enforcement presence to ensure COVID-19 rules are followed.

Baylor University has suspended the fraternity Phi Gamma Delta, known as FIJI, and placed several students on interim suspension following investigations into two parties that happened over the weekend.

In a letter to students published Aug. 25, Vice President for Student Life Kevin Jackson briefly mentioned the incidents that resulted in the suspensions. A student who attended one of the parties tested positive for COVID-19, Jackson said.

"Just this weekend we received reports of two off-campus parties at residences near campus and have since learned that a student at one of these gatherings has tested positive for COVID-19," Jackson said in the letter.

He then recommended that anyone who went to the parties should self-quarantine and seek testing.

"It is important for you to know that out of care for the entire university community, we will take swift disciplinary action to address incidents of misconduct related to COVID-19. Investigations since last weekend have resulted in several students being placed in an interim suspension statues and the overall suspension of a student organization."

The International Fraternity of Phi Gamma Delta placed Baylor's chapter on a temporary suspension after learning of the the allegations, similar to the suspension that Baylor placed on the fraternity.

"This temporary measure is intended to halt chapter activity while an investigation takes place," Executive Director of Phi Gamma Delta Rob Caudill said in a release. "We will continue to work with the university to learn more surrounding the allegations against our Kappa Chapter and will follow up appropriately once an investigation is completed."

In the statement, Caudill mentioned that the fraternity expects chapters and members to follow regulations placed by their colleges, local and state governments and that those who violate the guidelines "may be subject to disciplinary actions."

Baylor previously indicated it would increase law enforcement presence around the school to monitor gathering sizes and ensure students follow state, local and school COVID-19 guidelines. It outlined the consequences for students and organizations who didn't follow the rules in place to mitigate the spread of the virus.

"I understand these actions may seem harsh, but there is too much at stake to let the actions of a few negatively impact the health and well-being of our entire campus," he said.