Baylor S&W looking for blood donations ahead of July 4 weekend

TEMPLE, Texas — Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple is asking the community to donate blood as it anticipates an increase in demand due to the upcoming Fourth of July holiday.
The anticipation comes as holidays are associated with accidental injuries that may require blood support, in addition to the routine demand for blood. The medical center is taking donations from all blood types, but said there is a need specifically for type O blood to ensure there is an adequate supply.
Those looking to donate blood can do so at an upcoming mobile blood drive by scheduling an appointment by calling 254-724-4376 or online.
