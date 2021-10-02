Baylor to hold in-person graduation ceremonies this spring

WACO, Texas — Baylor University announced Wednesday afternoon that it plans to hold in-person commencement ceremonies this spring.
The news comes as the university halted in-person ceremonies last spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With the announcement, the university also said it is inviting 2020 graduates to participate in their own in-person ceremony on May 6.
Meanwhile ceremonies for 2021 graduates will be held on May 7-8. The university said details will be released "in the coming weeks" as it works to plan "safe and memorable events."
Check out the university's commencement website for more.
This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.