Baylor to hold in-person graduation ceremonies this spring

The university announced that it will hold in-person ceremonies for both 2020 and 2021 graduates in May.

WACO, Texas — Baylor University announced Wednesday afternoon that it plans to hold in-person commencement ceremonies this spring.

The news comes as the university halted in-person ceremonies last spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With the announcement, the university also said it is inviting 2020 graduates to participate in their own in-person ceremony on May 6.

Meanwhile ceremonies for 2021 graduates will be held on May 7-8. The university said details will be released "in the coming weeks" as it works to plan "safe and memorable events."

Check out the university's commencement website for more.

GOOD NEWS: Our Spring 2021 #BaylorGrad ceremonies will be held IN PERSON. 🐻🎓🎉



All 2020 graduates are invited to participate on May 6; May 7-8 will be for 2021 grads.



Grads: You must fill out this form (https://t.co/RtIFr8ToBu) to let us know your intent by Feb. 19.

(1/2) pic.twitter.com/YEeLkstPWv — Baylor University (@Baylor) February 10, 2021