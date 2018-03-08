Baylor University announced Friday a clear bag policy for anyone who attends a ticketed athletic event. The University said the policy will provide a safer environment and expedite security checkpoints.

"We want our guests to have an amazing experience on game day," said Henry Howard, Associate AD for Capital Projects and Championships. "The foundation of that experience is providing a safe and secure venue. Adopting a clear bag policy will help us to ensure each guests' safety so that they can create positive lasting memories."

The new policy is in line with best practices at major athletics and entertainment venues across the country, according to the University.

The policy laid out by the University will allow fans to carry one clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC bag no larger than 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches, or a one-gallon, re-sealable plastic freezer bag.

Small clutches approximately the size of a hand, with or without a handle or strap, measuring no larger than 4½ inches by 6½ inches, are also permitted.

Exceptions will be made for medically necessary bags or equipment, which will be inspected upon gate entry.

Large purses or bags, backpacks, drawstring bags, non-clear tote bags, mesh bags, fanny packs, camera bags, diaper bags, chairbacks, and strollers are all on the list of prohibited items. The University said guests carrying prohibited bags will be asked to return those items to their vehicle.

