WACO, Texas — Baylor University police issued a warning Thursday after a report of a sexual assault.

Police said a man with a ponytail walked up to a woman between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. in the area of the North Russell Residence Hall or the Dutton Parking Garage, grabbed her wrist, assaulted her and ran.

BUPD is asking anyone who may have seen anything suspicious to call 254-710-2222.

BUPD said it is increasing patrols on campus.

They are also encouraging staff and students to do the following:

When traversing the campus use the buddy system, walk in pairs.

Do not utilize headphones or earbuds when traversing campus.

Use the Baylor University Police Department’s Security Escort Program by calling 254-710-2211.

Download and use the BU Campus Guardian phone app.

Be alert and cautious of your surroundings on and off campus.

Student and staff who see suspicious activity or feel threatened should call BUPD or 911.

