WACO, Texas — Baylor University is scaling back its use of plastic straws.

Straws will only be available at campus dining centers by request. The cut back is a part of the school's five year sustainability plan that began in 2015.

Baylor is following the lead of multiple companies, like Starbucks and Disney, in eliminating straws from everyday use.

Officials said the university plans to continue cut back on other single-use plastics. Baylor is also looking to introduce other waste-reducing projects such as trayless dining, reusable to-go boxes and getting rid of styrofoam cups.

