WACO, Texas — Baylor University has extended spring break to March 20 to take precautions for the coronavirus. After spring break, from March 23-April 3, classes will be taught online.

According to a press release from Baylor University, residence halls, designated dining facilities, libraries, the SLC & SUB will stay open and students have been asked students to select housing locations where they are safest.

All student meetings and activities are cancelled for the next three weeks and events, conferences and large gatherings through the end of the semester will be reviewed by the COVID-19 Task Force

According to the release, outside of course instruction faculty and staff are expected to continue normal work schedules.

All international travel for students, faculty & staff has been suspended through March 31.

For more details, you can visit the Baylor COVID-19 website.

