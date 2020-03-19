WACO, Texas — The GOP tweeted Wednesday that they and Secretary Sonny Perdue will work with Baylor University, McLean Global and PepsiCo to develop a program to deliver one million meals a week to rural kids that are not in school.

Secretary Sonny Perdue said, "We are working with Baylor University and McLean Global and PepsiCo to develop a program where we can deliver over 1 million meals a week to rural kids that are out of school.”

