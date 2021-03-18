Baylor University holds Men's Empowerment Summit for WACO ISD boys

A group of Waco ISD student leaders were selected from each of the district's middle and high schools to participate in the virtual event.

WACO, Texas — The Baylor University Office of External Affairs hosted a Men's Empowerment Summit for the boys at Waco Independent School District Thursday. The theme was “A Tie that Binds,” according to a Facebook post from Waco ISD.

Waco Mayor Dillon Meek and Baylor Football Head Coach Dave Aranda provided opening and closing remarks for the boys. Each participant received a tie to symbolize the importance of building strong ties to succeed, the post said.

