Baylor University to host outdoor, in-person graduations for 2020-21 classes

Graduates from the Classes of 2020 and 2021 will walk the stage at McLane Stadium starting tomorrow in the first outdoor graduations at Baylor since 1955.

WACO, Texas — Baylor University is set to hold six in-person commencement ceremonies for more than 3,600 graduates of the classes of 2020 and 2021, the university said Wednesday.

The ceremonies, held May 6-8, will be at McLane Stadium, will be the first outdoor commencement ceremonies held outdoors since 1955, in what was then Baylor Stadium, or Floyd Casey Stadium, according to the university.

Baylor President Linda Livingstone will preside over the events, beginning at 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. May 6 for May, August and December 2020 graduates after those ceremonies were canceled or held virtually due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Spring 2021 graduates will then walk the stage during ceremonies at 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. May 7 and May 8.

"Amidst all the change in our students' lives, one thing hasn’t changed. They are all Baylor Bears. They are united by that shared experience, and they have something to celebrate together," Livingstone said in a release. "It’s a unique time of life, and one worth celebrating to the fullest—even if that celebration is delayed for a year, or even for decades. We look forward to celebrating our graduates' hard work and accomplishments."

Provost Nancy Brickhouse and the deans of Baylor's 12 colleges and schools will present the degree candidates for the recommendation of undergraduate degrees. More than 60 faculty members will serve as marshals and ushers during commencement.

Gates are set to open 90 minutes before each ceremony. No tickets are required for access and seating is first come, first serve, the university said. The stadium's clear bag policy is in effect all will walk through metal detectors to enter the stadium.

The university said face coverings will be required as graduates and guests enter McLane Stadium, when walking in the concourse area and upon exiting the stadium. Guests and graduates may remove their face coverings when seated, given the ceremonies are being held outdoors and social distancing is maintained.

Graduates are allowed to briefly remove their face coverings when walking across the stage for photo purposes. The stage party has been vaccinated.