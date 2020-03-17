WACO, Texas —

Baylor University will extend online instruction for the remainder of the spring semester and they have postponed May commencement ceremonies following the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and the federal, state & local health officials.

BU asked in a release that students and faculty do not return to retrieve belongings until a safe, orderly process later in the semester is established. Also, there will be restricted access to residence halls to only students who have no other option than to be on campus starting Monday.

BU said they will still confer degrees in May and plan to invite May graduates to walk the stage in August.

