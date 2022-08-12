Baylor University releases statement on Brittney Griner's return to U.S.

A Russian press release back in March said that Griner had been detained for allegedly having vapes that contained hashish oil in her luggage.

Example video title will go here for this video

WACO, Texas — Baylor University released a statement on their social media about the prison release of famed WNBA basketball player, Brittney Griner.

A Russian press release back in March said that the professional basketball player had been detained for allegedly having vapes that contained hashish oil in her airport luggage and that an investigation was underway, according to reports.

After making a "one-for-one" swap with Russia Thursday, the U.S. released notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout for exchange of Griner, according to previous reports.

Griner was a former student and basketball player at Baylor. Her former coach and team members have been very vocal for her return. Baylor University President Linda A. Livingstone and Vice President and Director of Athletics Mack B. Rhoades IV released the following statement:

"Brittney Griner is a member of our Baylor Family, and we are extremely grateful that she is on her way back home to the... Posted by Baylor University on Thursday, December 8, 2022

Griner, according to President Joe Biden via Twitter, is on a plane heading back to the U.S. as we speak:

Moments ago I spoke to Brittney Griner.



She is safe.

She is on a plane.

She is on her way home. pic.twitter.com/FmHgfzrcDT — President Biden (@POTUS) December 8, 2022

More on KCENtv.com: