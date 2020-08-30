Baylor University requiring Martin Hall residents to 'reside in place' following COVID-19 spike

The third and fourth floor residents of Martin Hall are being told to stay on their respective floors after the university recorded a jump in cases.

WACO, Texas — Baylor University is requiring students living in a residence hall to "reside in place" for the next four days following a spike in COVID-19 cases going into the second week of classes.

Residents on the third and fourth floors of Martin Hall are being told to stay on their respective floors as the university recorded an increase from five to 21 positive cases in only a couple of days, according to a message to students, faculty and staff.

The order by Baylor, announced Saturday, will allow the university to conduct contact tracing, implement daily COVID-19 rapid testing and "rigorous assessment of any virus symptoms," and allow the school to form a response plan to the situation without an "immediate full quarantine."

The message went on to state that the university will "evaluate the need for stricter quarantine" if necessary.

Meanwhile, Martin Hall residents on the first and second floors are being instructed to stay on their floors and not visit the upper floors "for any reason." The school has also instructed the lower two floors to set up a COVID-19 test with Baylor Health Services.

The university also noted that the spike in cases in Martin Hall does not impact its plans for on-campus instruction and other activities.

Baylor asks that campus community members be "extra vigilant" with wearing face masks, social distancing, hand sanitation, and self-monitoring for virus symptoms.

Those feeling ill are also asked to contact Baylor Health Services at 254-710-1010 for testing.