Waco Police said Monday at least 35 vehicles have had their windows shot out by a BB gun since late Friday. Police said most of the cases have been around the North Waco area.

It's happening in random locations but police said it's centered mostly in the area from Waco Dr. to Cumberland Ave. and 25th to 15th streets.

As of Monday morning, police did not have any suspects identified. They asked that anyone who has information about the vandalism to call 254-750-7500.

