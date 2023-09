13 teams from across West Texas came together to compete in the cookoff that will benefit two McCamey high school students.

MCCAMEY, Texas — 13 teams from all across West Texas came together Saturday for the Wind Energy Capital of Texas Festival and Cookoff.

There were six categories this year: chili, brisket, ribs, chicken, open meat and baked goods.

There were also food trucks, vendors and bouncy houses for the kids.

And NewsWest 9's very own Victor Lopez was a guest judge this year!