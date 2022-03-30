x
Bosque County: 911 call system down, calls diverted to Hill County Sheriff's Office

The Bosque County Sheriff's Office says calls will be diverted to the Hill County Sheriff's Office while the system gets repaired.

BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas — The Bosque County Sheriff's Office 911 call system is currently down and is being repaired, according to a Facebook post

BCSO says calls will be diverted to the Hill County Sheriff's Office while the system gets repaired.

The HCSO serves as a backup system when there is an outage at BCSO, said police.

 "What this means is that calls will be answered by a Hill County Sheriff's Office dispatcher and relayed to our dispatchers via phone here in our Bosque County office, " said the BCSO via Facebook.

According to the post, BCSO will still be dispatched for calls as usual and their regular phone lines are still up and working, (254) 435-2362.

