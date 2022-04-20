Remains of Aquilla man reported missing in 2010 found in Brown County

The Brown County Sheriff's Office said items found at the scene allowed authorities to positively identify the missing Hill County man.

BROWN COUNTY, Texas — The Brown County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday morning that human remains found near the 4H Center are those of a man reported missing in 2010.

The BCSO responded to the scene after a call from a 4H Center employee about finding possible human remains. Deputies searched the area where the remains were found.

Deputies processing the scene found a driver license and other identifying items and were able to determine the remains were those of Richard Parker, who was 76 at the time he was reported missing out of Hill County.

According to the release, Parker was last seen with his truck at the Mountain View Lodge in Aquilla on April 24, 2010. A post on The Charley Project said almost a month after his disappearance, Parker's shoes were found near Lake Brownwood, more than 100 miles from Parker's Aquilla home.