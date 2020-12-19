Several people detained, drugs found when Bexar Co. deputies bust illegal gambling operation

Authorities say "about 30 gambling machines" were located at a Bexar County residence.

SAN ANTONIO — Several people are expected to be charged after Bexar County authorities busted a west-side gambling operation on Friday evening—the result of a “several weeks-long investigation,” according to Sheriff Javier Salazar

Salazar said deputies were executing a search warrant for narcotics on the 2200 block of Zarzamora Street when they found about 30 gambling machines inside a residence. Methamphetamine and heroine were also found at the location, as well as a stolen car.

“We’ve not found a whole lot of money, which is typically customary for locations like this,” Salazar said. “We’re happy to be able to close this location down. These places just tend to draw the wrong kind of crowd.”