Be a Hero | Temple VA to host blood drive August 12

TEMPLE, Texas — As the country continues to grapple with the coronavirus, there is a real threat to the nation's blood supply. Levels are "critical" and to help replenish it, the Central Texas Veterans Health Care System (CTVHSC) and Carter Blood Care are teaming up to sponsor a blood drive on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Temple VA.

Donations of blood can be made every 56 days and you are asked to schedule an appointment time in advance. All donors are required to complete a pre-donation screening at the Avenue U gate and are required to wear a face covering at all times while on the CTVHSC campus. No one under 18 years of age, including infants, are allowed.

As COVID-19 continues, mulitple safety precautions are taking place to mitigate the spread of the virus:

Follow COVID-19 CDC Social Distancing Guidelines for all blood donations.

Require staff to wear masks; however, masks are NOT required by donors when donating blood.

Have COVID-19 Antibody Testing available for all blood donors.