Be Lively | Cedar Chest Antique Mall in McGregor

In this episode of Be Lively, Matt goes antiquing at one of the most popular spots in Central Texas

MCGREGOR, Texas — If you're looking for something old, but is new to you then you should check out Cedar Chest Antique Mall in McGregor, Texas. 

With the cold weather keeping outside activities to a minimum, I went looking for something to do inside. 6 News' very own meteorologist Bill Hecke gave me a great recommendation with Cedar Chest. 

There is 30,000 square feet of antiques and pretty much something to find for everyone. 

It isn't something I normally find myself doing, but I am glad I tried something new and will definitely be back. 

You can watch the full episode and past "Be Lively" episodes on the 6 News TikTok, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube pages.

If you have any recommendations for what I should try next, comment on a video or email me at mlively@kcentv.com

