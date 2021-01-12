Be Lively | Holiday festivities at Magnolia Market at the Silos

In this Be Lively, Matt checks out the hype around Magnolia Market as they get ready for Christmas.

WACO, Texas — In this episode of Be Lively, I checked out the hype around Magnolia Market at the Silos. It's the most popular attraction in Waco and brings in many tourists from all over the country.

Right now, plenty of Christmas trees and holiday lights line the property; Christmas music is blasting in the background.

The most popular part of the market is the store where Chip and Joanna Gaines sell household items. You can also eat at local food trucks, the bakery Silos Baking Co., and enjoy plenty of other activities.

You can view the Christmas activities and hours on their website.

