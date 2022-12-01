The Texas Sports Hall of Fame & Museum opened in 1993 and is home to over 6,000 pieces of sports memorabilia.

WACO, Texas — In this episode of Be Lively, I am already missing college football so I went to the Texas Sports Hall of Fame, which is conveniently located in Waco near Baylor's campus.

This museum has it all: from football, tennis, track, baseball, hockey, golf you name it.

There were so many different unique exhibits and some awesome tributes to the Southwest Conference and to Mr. Dave Campbell.

This is a hidden gem in Waco for anyone who loves sports or who wants to learn more about Lonestar history. There were so many athletes that I had no idea were from Texas or played for a Texas school.

According to their website, The Texas Sports Hall of Fame & Museum opened in 1993 and is home to over 6,000 pieces of sports memorabilia. It is the FIRST hall of fame in the nation with memorabilia from each inductee, dating back to the first induction class in 1951.

You can visit Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. but it is closed on Sunday. Admission is as follows:

Adults $8

Seniors (60+) $7

College I.D. $6

Students (6-18) $4

Children (5 & under) FREE

Military (w/ I.D.) FREE

You can watch the full episode and past "Be Lively" episodes on the 6 News TikTok, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube pages.