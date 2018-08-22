Channel 6 is looking for talented high schoolers who want to report for Friday Night Lights. All you need to do is send us a "demo reel" of you reporting at school.

It could be an interview with a coach, a teacher, a cheerleader, the mascot or even a video of yourself showing off your reporting skills -- basically anything that shows you've got what it takes to be a Channel 6 Junior Reporter.

We'll watch the videos and choose the best of the best. Those selected will shoot interviews, game footage or anything else that could make for great viral content. We'll upload all of them on the KCEN YouTube page. If they're really good we may even play them during our Friday Night Lights show every Friday during high school football.

So, how do you get us the videos? Email us at fnl6@kcentv.com. Post them to our Facebook page. Tag us on Instagram. DM us on Twitter. You can even Snapchat us at KCENNEWS.

This is your chance to join the Channel 6 Sports team with Nick Canizales, Jessica Morrey and Kurtis Quillin.

