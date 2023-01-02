Bed, Bath & Beyond closing in Temple, considered a "lower producing" store

As financial struggles continue, 87 Bed, Bath & Beyond stores close nationwide.

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple's Bed, Bath & Beyond is one of the 87 locations closing across 32 states.

The home goods store, located at 2112 South West H.K. Dodgen Loop, is considered to be "lower producing" and, with the company recently defaulting on its loans, is no longer sustainable.

A list of over 120 closing locations was released in mid-January and it included just one Central Texas store in Harker Heights. However, it didn't take long for Temple's location to be added to the list.

In addition to these Bed, Bath & Beyond stores closing, five buybuy Baby stores and every Harmon drugstore is closing.

